PM Modi to hold roadshow, poll rallies in Jharkhand on Sunday

Ranchi, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a mega roadshow and two rallies in poll-bound Jharkhand on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally in Bokaro at 1 pm followed by another at Gumla at 3.15 pm tomorrow. Then, he will hold a mega roadshow in Ranchi,” a BJP leader said.

The roadshow is scheduled to begin around 5.15 pm from OTC Ground and culminate at New Market Chowk.

According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, entry of all small and big goods vehicles will be restricted in the state capital between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Modi will campaign for BJP candidate and Leader of the Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, at Chandankiyari, Bokaro.

In Gumla he will seek votes for BJP candidate Sudarshan Bhagat.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda and other party leaders addressed multiple poll rallies in the state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also addressed several rallies on November 8 and 9.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 13 and November 20 while the votes will be counted on November 23. PTI NAM NN