PM Modi to inaugurate 6 AIIMS in next six days

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six new AIIMS, including the ones in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, in the next six days, officials said on Monday.

He will dedicate to the nation the AIIMS in Samba district at an event in Jammu on Tuesday and five others in Rajkot, Mangalagiri, Bathinda, Rae Bareli and Kalyani at a programme in Rajkot in Gujarat on February 25.

The AIIMS Jammu, the foundation of which was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019, is being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Established at a cost of more than Rs 1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities such as 720 beds, medical college with 125 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for undergraduate and postgraduate students, night shelter, guest house, auditorium, shopping complex, etc.

He will also inaugurate various medical colleges and nursing colleges across the country. He will lay the foundation of many new medical colleges and various advanced health facilities, including critical care blocks and integrated public health labs, under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

He will also dedicate to the nation advanced research labs and facilities of ICMR and various National Health Mission (NHM) projects.

To ensure the safety and quality of food consumed by millions of Indians, Modi will inaugurate advanced food safety infrastructure projects and facilities in multiple states.

All these health projects with a total cost of Rs 11,391.79 crore will bring a wave of healthcare advancements and transform India's healthcare landscape, officials said.

The projects will ensure quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare for all along with expanding medical education in the country.

The new medical and nursing colleges will nurture the next generations of doctors and healthcare professionals in the country. For a nation to truly progress, its citizens must be healthy, both physically and mentally, they said.

The new healthcare infrastructure projects and facilities will propel India towards a healthier, happier, and prosperous tomorrow.

Officials said that during the UPA, the Ministry of Health had a budget allocation of Rs 37,330 crore in 2013-14 while under the NDA, it increased to Rs 90,658.63 crore in 2024-25, marking a substantial rise of approximately 143 per cent. PTI PLB SMN