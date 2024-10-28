PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal extension building, drone service on Oct 29

Bhopal, Oct 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal's new extension building and also launch its drone service facility, an official said on Monday.

The AIIMS extension "Kautilya Bhavan" is a modern six-storey building covering an area of 11,900 square metres, with a project cost of Rs 64.44 crore.

The new facility will facilitate further advancements in medical education, research and clinical services, AIIMS Executive Director and CEO Prof Ajai Singh said.

"The construction of Kautilya Bhavan is the result of our continuous efforts aimed at not only improving the quality of healthcare services but also enhancing access to regional health services. This building reflects our commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare to all," he said.

During the inauguration, an advanced drone service will also be launched, enabling safe and efficient transport of essential medical supplies.

The service will initially connect AIIMS Bhopal with the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Goharganj, Raisen district, covering a distance of 30 km in just 20 minutes, compared to the two-hour travel time by road, the official said.

"We could not have achieved this ambitious project without the cooperation of the Ministry of Health. Their assistance has enabled us to develop new facilities in AIIMS Bhopal," Singh said.

The inauguration of these two facilities is part of several key projects by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will be inaugurated by the prime minister on Tuesday.

The event will also be attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state minister (independent charge) Krishna Gour, Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, AIIMS Bhopal president Dr Sunil Malik and other dignitaries, the official added. PTI MAS GK