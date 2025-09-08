PM Modi to inaugurate combined commanders' conclave in Kolkata next week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with top commanders of the Army, the Air Force and the Navy on the opening day of a three-day conference next week that is expected to delve into various aspects of Operation Sindoor and ways to further bolster India's military prowess.

Modi will inaugurate the Combined Commanders' Conference to be held from September 15 to 17 in Kolkata, the defence ministry said.

The commanders are set to carry out a comprehensive review of the security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as well as in Jammu and Kashmir, people familiar with the matter said.

Operation Sindoor will figure prominently during the deliberations, they added.

The theme for this year's Combined Commanders' Conference (CCC) is 'Year of Reforms -- Transforming for the Future'.

The conference will also be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary R K Singh.

The CCC is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the armed forces that brings together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.

Secretaries from other ministries are also likely to be present in addition to officers from the three services and Integrated Defence Staff.

"The CCC will focus on reforms, transformation and change and operational preparedness. Together, these reflect the armed forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness," the defence ministry said.

It said the deliberations will seek to further strengthen the armed forces which are agile and decisive in an increasingly complex geo-strategic landscape.

"Continuing with the tradition of inclusive engagement, the conference will feature interactive sessions with officers and personnel of various ranks from the armed forces, ensuring that field-level perspectives enrich the discussions at the highest level," the ministry said in a statement.