PM Modi to inaugurate Guwahati airport terminal, lay foundation of Rs 10,601-cr fertiliser plant

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended an invitation to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for development projects in the state.

During the 20-minute meeting here, Sarma invited the prime minister to dedicate to the nation the new terminal of Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport and to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 10,601-crore brownfield Ammonia-Urea complex at Namrup, an official statement said.

The prime minister's visit to Assam for these landmark events is expected to take place soon, marking another major milestone in the state's infrastructure and industrial growth, it said.

The new terminal at LGBI Airport is expected to significantly boost connectivity in the Northeast by transforming Guwahati into a major aviation hub.

The terminal will be equipped to handle over 1.3 crore passengers annually, substantially easing air traffic in the region, the statement said.

The Namrup Ammonia-Urea complex, once completed, will play a key role in ensuring a steady supply of fertilisers to the entire Northeast, thereby supporting the region's agricultural sector.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Sarma said, "Grateful that Adarniya Modi Ji has kindly consented. We eagerly await his visit." PTI ACB KVK KVK