PM Modi to inaugurate high-performance computing system for weather research at IITM

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a high-performance computing system at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune to strengthen weather and climate research.

Located at two key sites, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune and the National Center for Medium Range Weather Forecast (NCMRWF) in Noida, this system has extraordinary computing power.

The new high-power computing systems -- named 'Arka' and 'Arunika' -- are expected to significantly enhance the accuracy and lead time of predictions related to tropical cyclones, heavy precipitation, thunderstorms, hailstorms, heat waves, droughts, and other critical weather phenomena.

Arunika and Arka will replace the existing high-power computing systems Pratyush and Mihir located at NCMRWF, Noida and IITM, Pune respectively.

This project represents an investment of Rs. 850 crore, marking a significant leap in India's computational capabilities for meteorological applications, an official statement said.

These systems, based on Eviden's BullSequana XH2000, will have a combined power capacity up to 21.3 Petaflops and will rely on Eviden's patented Direct Liquid Cooling technology to cool the system using warm water.

Located in Noida, the NCMRWF supercomputer will have an 7.49-Petaflop computing capacity for weather and climate modelling, to support advanced numerical weather research across India.

This platform will bring together 2,115 CPU nodes with AMD Milan 7643 processors, 18 GPU nodes using NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, the NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand networking platform, and high-performance memory provided by Micron.

The NCMRWF supercomputer will also have 2PB all flash and 20PB disk-based DDN EXAScaler ES400NVX2 parallel filesystem storage.

The supercomputer dedicated to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM, Pune) will provide 10.7 Petaflops of power for atmosphere and climate research.

It will integrate 3,021 CPU nodes using AMD Milan 7643 processors and 26 GPU nodes through NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs. PTI SKU RT RT