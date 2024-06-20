PM Modi to inaugurate Hisar airport when flights commence: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Hisar airport when operation of flights commences from there, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

Saini said flights to various destinations will soon commence from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said Modi will inaugurate the airport when flights begin.

Saini was addressing a gathering in Hisar after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating several development projects, including the expansion of Maharaja Agrasen Airport, in Hisar which will cost approximately Rs 544 crore, the statement said.

On this occasion, the chief minister congratulated the people of Haryana, particularly the residents of Hisar, stating that nine different projects worth Rs 339 crore have been inaugurated at this domestic airport.

Earlier on June 13, Saini had said people will soon be able to take flights from the Hisar airport as services from there to Chandigarh and some other destinations will commence in August.

He said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for airport operations, and soon flight services from Hisar will begin to various destinations including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ayodhya, Jammu and Ahmedabad.

This development will benefit not only the local residents but also the people of Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. The enhanced connectivity is expected to be a milestone in the development of Hisar and will significantly contribute to the state's progress, he said.

The chief minister highlighted that under Modi's leadership, the country has achieved remarkable development over the past decade.

He mentioned that under the UDAN scheme, air travel has become accessible to the common man and the commencement of development work at Hisar airport is a testament to that. The goal is to elevate Hisar airport to international standards in the coming years, he said.

He also said in October 2020, former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (presently a Union minister) had initiated the "bhoomi pujan" for the construction of the runway at Hisar Airport. The construction of the 3,000-metre long runway has been completed and the parallel taxiway is also being expanded, he said.

Meanwhile, Saini also said under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, numerous initiatives have been undertaken to uplift the poor, enabling them to live with dignity in society.

The prime minister has committed to making India a developed nation by 2047 and Haryana will actively contribute to this vision, he said.

Targeting the Congress, Saini said the opposition party has nothing substantial to say. He accused them of spreading lies and creating confusion.

He said the Congress leaders sometimes approach the governor and sometimes create an atmosphere of insecurity, despite not having sufficient MLAs, he said in an obvious reference to the grand old party's Haryana unit on Thursday submitting a memorandum to state governor in Chandigarh demanding dissolution of the assembly while claiming the state government is in "minority".

He also criticised the opposition for "misleading" the public during the recently held Lok Sabha elections by falsely claiming that if BJP comes to power with an overwhelming majority for the third time, it will abolish the Constitution and end reservation.

He asserted that under Modi's leadership, the country has been governed in accordance with the Constitution, "while the Congress has disrespected it".

On the occasion, Haryana Civil Aviation Minister Kamal Gupta said the Hisar airport is being developed over 7,200 acres of land. PTI SUN KSS KSS