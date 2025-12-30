PM Modi to inaugurate HPCL Rajasthan oil refinery project at Rajasthan's Pachpadra in Jan

Jaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the HPCL Rajasthan oil refinery project at Pachpadra in January, a minister said.

The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) project, a joint venture between HPCL and the Rajasthan government, is a 9 MMT per annum integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex.

"The refinery project is going to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in January," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said.

He said that the refinery project would boost the economy of Rajasthan significantly. PTI SDA KSS KSS