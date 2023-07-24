PM Modi to inaugurate IECC complex at Pragati Maidan on Wednesday

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan here on July 26, with the PMO claiming that it will be among the leading exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

The PMO said on Monday that the facility, built following an overhaul of the old and outdated structures at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

The IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world, it said.

It comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including the convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres among others, it said, adding that the new facility is in line with Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings.

The convention centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex.

"It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events.

"It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, amphitheatre and business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events," the PMO said.

Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of 7,000 people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Its magnificent Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals, it added.

The statement said the architectural design of the convention centre is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases India's confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and the way of life.

The shape of the building is derived from 'Shankha' (conch shell), and its different walls and facades depict several elements of traditional art and culture including 'Surya Shakti highlighting the country's efforts in harnessing solar energy, 'Zero to ISRO', celebrating its achievements in space, 'Pancha Mahabhuta' signifying the building blocks of universal foundation; 'aakash' (sky), 'vayu' (air), 'agni' (fire), 'jal' (water), 'prithvi' (earth), among others.

Various paintings and tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the convention centre as well.

According to the PMO, other facilities include a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages, advanced AV systems with huge video walls, and a building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency.

The IECC complex features a total of seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess.

The area outside the IECC is also thoughtfully designed that complements the beauty of the main complex and is a testimony to the careful planning and development that has gone into this project, the PMO said.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces.

The development of the new IECC complex will help in the promotion of India as a global business destination. It will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce, leading to economic growth and job creation, the statement said.

It will support the growth of small and medium enterprises by providing them with a platform to showcase their products and services on a national and international stage, it said.

The IECC at Pragati Maidan epitomizes India's pursuit of economic and technological excellence in the spirit of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and is a step towards building a 'New India', the PMO added. PTI KR KR NSD NSD