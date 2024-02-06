PM Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Goa, dedicate to nation permanent NIT campus

Panaji, Feb 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week 2024 in Goa on Tuesday and also dedicate to the nation the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) apart from laying foundation stones for various projects costing more than Rs 1,330 crore.

Modi will also address Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme.

The PM will inaugurate the ONGC Sea Survival Centre at Betul village in South Goa in the morning and inaugurate India Energy Week.

He will participate in the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme at Fatorda in the afternoon, as per a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"Achieving 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in energy requirements has been a key focus area of the prime minister. In yet another step in this direction, India Energy Week 2024 will be held from February 6 to 9 in Goa," the PMO said.

It will be India's largest and only all-encompassing energy exhibition and conference, bringing together the entire energy value chain, and will serve as a catalyst for India's energy transition goals. The PM will hold a roundtable with global oil & gas CEOs and experts, the release said.

Encouraging and fostering startups and integrating them into the energy value chain will be an important focus for India Energy Week 2024. It is expected to witness the participation of around 17 energy ministers from different countries, 35,000 plus attendees and more than 900 exhibitors, it stated.

The Energy Week will have six dedicated country pavilions- Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, the UK and the US. A special Make in India pavilion is also being organised to showcase innovative solutions which Indian MSMEs are spearheading in the energy sector.

The newly built NIT Goa campus has various facilities including complexes for various wings, hostels, a health centre, staff quarters, an amenity centre, a sports ground and other utilities to cater to the needs of students, faculty and staff of the institute.

The prime minister will also dedicate the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports to the people.

"The institute will introduce 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities catering to both the public and the armed forces," the release said.

Modi will also inaugurate a 100 TPD Integrated Waste Management Facility in South Goa which has been designed for the scientific treatment of 60 TPD wet waste and 40 TPD dry waste, while also featuring a 500 KW solar power plant that generates surplus electricity.

He will lay the foundation stone for Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos in North Goa.

"The foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant in South Goa will be laid by the PM," as per the release.

He will distribute appointment orders to 1,930 new government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and also hand over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. PTI RPS NSK GK