PM Modi to inaugurate India’s first vertical lift sea bridge on Ram Navami

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The new Pamban Rail Bridge, India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, is all set to be inaugurated in Tamil Nadu on April 6, on the occasion of Ram Navami, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at about noon.

He will flag off a train and a ship from the road bridge and witness the operation of the Bridge, according to a PMO statement.

After the inauguration, he will perform darshan and pooja at Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram. “The Bridge carries a deep cultural significance. According to the Ramayana, the construction of Ram Setu was initiated from Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram,” it added.

The Bridge, built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore and linking Rameswaram to the mainland, is 2.08 km in length, features 99 spans and a 72.5-metre vertical lift span that rises up to a height of 17 metres, facilitating smooth movement of ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

Constructed with stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade protective paint and fully welded joints, the Bridge boasts increased durability and reduced maintenance needs, the statement mentioned.

It is designed for dual rail tracks to accommodate future demands, and a special polysiloxane coating protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment.

At about 1:30 pm, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various rail and road projects worth over Rs 8,300 crore in the state. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the PMO said in the statement.

These projects, according to the government, include foundation stone for four-laning of 28 km long Walajapet-Ranipet section of NH-40 and dedicate to country four-laned 29-km-long Viluppuram – Puducherry section of NH-332; 57 km long Poondiyankuppam – Sattanathapuram section of NH-32 and 48-km-long Cholapuram – Thanjavur section of NH-36.

"These highways will connect many pilgrim centres and tourist places, reduce distance between cities and enable faster access to Medical College and Hospital, Ports besides empowering local farmers to transport agricultural products to the nearby markets and boost economic activity of local leather and small scale industries," the PMO said.