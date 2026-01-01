PM Modi to inaugurate international exposition of sacred Piprahwa Relics connected to Buddha

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate here on Saturday the grand international exposition of sacred Piprahwa Relics, which were discovered in 1898 and hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism.

The relics are among the earliest and most historically significant deposits directly connected to Bhagwan Buddha, an official statement said.

Archaeological evidence associates the Piprahwa site with ancient Kapilavastu, widely identified as the place where Bhagwan Buddha spent his early life before renunciation, it said.

The grand international exposition is titled 'The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One' and it brings together, for the first time, the Piprahwa Relics repatriated after more than a century with authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi, and the Indian Museum, Kolkata.

The Piprahwa Relics hold a central place in the archaeological study of early Buddhism, the statement said.

The exposition highlights India's deep and continuing civilisational link with the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha and reflects the prime minister's commitment to preserve India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage, the statement said.

The recent repatriation of these relics has been achieved through sustained government effort, institutional cooperation and innovative public-private partnership.

The exhibition is organised thematically. At its centre is a reconstructed interpretive model inspired by the Sanchi Stupa, which brings together authentic relics from national collections and the repatriated gems.

Other sections include Piprahwa Revisited, Vignettes of the Life of Buddha, Intangible in the Tangible: The Aesthetic Language of Buddhist Teachings, Expansion of Buddhist Art and Ideals Beyond Borders, and Repatriation of Cultural Artefacts: The Continuing Endeavour.

To enhance public understanding, the exposition is supported by a comprehensive audio-visual component, including immersive films, digital reconstructions, interpretive projections and multimedia presentations.

These elements provide accessible insights into the life of Bhagwan Buddha, the discovery of the Piprahwa Relics, their movement across regions and the artistic traditions associated with them, the statement said.