PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation for railway projects in Andhra on Oct 16

Visakhapatnam, Oct 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation for several railway projects pertaining to the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway Zone from Kurnool on October 16.

The prime minister is scheduled to visit the southern state on Thursday.

The PM is expected to lay the foundation stone for the fourth railway line between Kothavalasa and Vizianagaram, alongside a robust rail flyover between Pendurthi and North Simhachalam, a press release from the Waltair Division of ECoR said on Tuesday.

"Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several key railway projects of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway from Kurnool on October 16," it added.

Once completed, the fourth railway line and the rail flyover are expected to enhance operational efficiency, reduce congestion and bring far-reaching benefits to passengers and freight services alike.

Further, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate two vital double-line projects, which include the doubling of railway lines between Kothavalasa-Boddavara and Shimiliguda-Gorapur sections, the release said.

The completion of these sections marks a significant milestone in creating faster, safer, and more reliable rail transport, fostering sustained growth and socio-economic progress in the region. PTI STH KH