PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of 24 projects worth Rs 46,300 crore in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 24 projects worth more than Rs 46,300 crore during his visit to Jaipur on Tuesday.

Modi will participate in the 'Ek Varsh - Parinam Utkarsh' program organized to mark the completion of one year of the Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government in Rajasthan.

During the programme, which will be held in Dadiya near Sanganer, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 24 projects related to energy, road, railway and water.

Modi will inaugurate nine projects worth more than Rs 11,000 crore, which include seven projects of the central government. He will lay the foundation stone of 15 projects worth over Rs 35,300 crore, which include nine projects of the Centre and six of the state government, according to an official statement.

The projects to be inaugurated during the event include Navnera Barrage, projects related to smart electricity transmission network and asset management system, electrification of Bhildi-Samdari-Luni-Jodhpur-Merta Road-Degana-Ratangarh section of railway and 12th package of Delhi-Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N).

These projects will help ease the movement of people and meeting the energy requirements of the state, the statement said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the Ramgarh Barrage and Mahalpur Barrage to be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 9,400 crore and the system of transferring water from Navnera Barrage to Bisalpur Dam and Isarda Dam through a canal on Chambal river.

He will also lay the foundation stone for solar power plants on the rooftops of government office buildings, a 2000 MW solar park at Pugal (Bikaner) and two phases of 1000 MW solar parks and retrofitting work of drinking water supply line from Sapau (Dholpur) to Bharatpur-Deeg-Kumher-Nagar-Kaman and Pahari to Chambal-Dholpur-Bharatpur.

Apart from this, he will also lay the foundation stone of Luni-Samdari-Bhildi double line, Ajmer-Chanderia double line and Jaipur-Sawai Madhopur double line railway projects as well as other power transmission related projects.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sharma on Monday took stock of the preparations at the venue of the prime minister's meeting in Dadiya and gave appropriate instructions to the officials. PTI SDA KVK KVK