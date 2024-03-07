Advertisment
PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 cr in Assam: Himanta

NewsDrum Desk
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File image)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore during his two-day tour of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Addressing a press meet here, Sarma said that Modi will, for the first time, visit UNESCO heritage site Kaziranga National Park and undertake a safari.

Modi will arrive in Assam on Friday late afternoon and will spend the night at Kaziranga National Park, he added.

"The next day, he will inaugurate the 125-foot tall statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan in Jorhat, following which he will address a public meeting," Sarma said.

From the venue of the public meeting, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of various infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore, he added.

After the function, he will leave for West Bengal, Sarma added.

