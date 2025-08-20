PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 5,200 cr during Aug 22 Kolkata visit

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro, and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah, during his visit to the eastern metropolis on August 22, officials said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Metro stretches around 4.15 pm on Friday and undertake a metro ride from Jessore Road metro station to Jai Hind Bimanbandar station and back, a Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He will also lay the foundation of 7.2-km elevated Kona Expressway worth over Rs 1,200 crore, which will enhance connectivity between Howrah and Kolkata.

The inauguration of the crucial 13.62 km, in all, of metro stretches will provide seamless connectivity between important points in the city, including Howrah and Sealdah stations, IT hub Sector 5 and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

The three new stretches are Sealdah to Esplanade (2.45 km), Noapara to Jaihind Bimanbandar (6.77 km) and Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata stations (4.39 km) across three different corridors of Kolkata Metro.

After the inauguration, PM Modi will also address the gathering at Jessore Road metro station.

The Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar metro service will significantly improve access to the airport. The Sealdah-Esplanade metro will reduce the travel time between the two points from nearly 40 minutes to only 11 minutes, a Metro statement said.

The Beleghata-HemantaMukhopadhyay metro section will play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity with the IT hub. These metro routes will connect some of Kolkata's busiest areas, bring a notable reduction in travel time, and strengthen multimodal connectivity, benefiting lakhs of daily commuters, it added.

While the new stretches will provide wide access to daily commuters and visitors to the length and breadth of the city, it is expected to also help revellers visit Durga Puja pandals throughout the metropolis during the festivities later next month. PTI SUS ACD