PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stones of projects worth Rs 33,500 crore in Delhi on Sunday

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 33,500 crore, including two new Delhi Metro corridors, giving a major boost to the national capital's infrastructure.

The prime minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

Prior to the programme, Modi will visit the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and hand over keys to female allottees, according to an official statement.

He will inaugurate the 12.3-km Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor of the Pink Line and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor of the Magenta Line.

The Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur stretch will benefit areas such as Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar, strengthening connectivity in north and east Delhi, it stated.

The Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park section is an elevated extension of the Magenta Line and will connect areas including Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Bhalaswa.

With the addition of these stretches, the Pink Line and Magenta Line networks will expand further, improving last-mile connectivity and easing travel for daily commuters across the capital, according to the statement.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for three new Delhi Metro corridors under Phase V-A of the expansion plan, covering a total route length of around 16.1 km.

These include the Ramakrishna Ashram Marg-Indraprastha corridor, the Aerocity-Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 corridor and the Tughlakabad-Kalindi Kunj corridor, which are expected to improve connectivity between central Delhi, south Delhi, Noida and the airport, it read.

In a statement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that it will mark a significant step towards a faster, smoother and environmentally friendly public transport system in Delhi.

She said these projects will not only provide improved convenience for commuters but will also help reduce the pressure of private vehicles on roads and strengthen efforts to control pollution.

The corridor from Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park is an extension of the Magenta Line, and with its commencement the total length of this line will reach approximately 49 kilometres.

Through this corridor, several residential and commercial areas will be better integrated with the Metro network, ensuring seamless and timely travel for commuters, she added.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase-V (A) of the Metro network. These include the Central Vista Corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the corridor from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and the corridor from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

Upon completion, these projects will significantly enhance connectivity between Delhi's administrative, commercial and residential areas, while also ensuring faster and more direct Metro access to the airport.

Apart from metro projects, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 15,200 crore under the redevelopment of General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies.

Spread across Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri, the redevelopment plan will provide more than 9,350 modern flats for government employees and around 48 lakh square feet of office space. PTI SHB BUN NB NB