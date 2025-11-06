PM Modi to inaugurate legal aid conference on Saturday

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a national conference on strengthening legal aid delivery mechanisms on Saturday at the Supreme Court and launch a training module on community mediation.

The community mediation training module has been prepared by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion, his office said on Thursday.

The two-day conference, organised by NALSA, will deliberate on key aspects of the legal services framework such as the Legal Aid Defense Counsel System, panel lawyers, para-legal volunteers, permanent Lok Adalats and the financial management of legal services institutions. PTI NAB NB