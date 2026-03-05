PM Modi to inaugurate NDA election convention in Kochi on Mar 11

Kochi, Mar 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the NDA convention for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections here on March 11.

Modi will visit Kochi as part of multiple events scheduled there.

According to BJP district leaders, the Prime Minister will attend three events in Kochi after arriving at around 11 am.

BJP leaders said Modi will first attend a government function to announce various development projects at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor here.

Later, he will attend the NDA convention in the afternoon at the same venue, where the alliance’s election manifesto will also be released.

In the evening, Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Dheevarasabha at the Marine Drive ground, which will be the last event of his visit, they said.

The BJP has already begun preparations for the NDA convention and the election manifesto, the leaders said.

Police have also begun making security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit to the city. PTI TBA TBA ROH