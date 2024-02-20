PM Modi to inaugurate Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate the three-day Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-strategy.

It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The ninth edition of the Dialogue will be held till February 23.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address," the MEA said.

The Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia and scholars on strategic affairs.

The theme of the 2024 edition is "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create".

Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, the MEA said in a statement.

The six thematic pillars of the conference are Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities; Peace with the Planet: Invest & Innovate; War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries; Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion; The Post 2030 Agenda: People and Progress; and Defending Democracy: Society and Sovereignty. PTI MPB ZMN