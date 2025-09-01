PM Modi to inaugurate semiconductor conference in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India - 2025', a conference aimed at catalysing India's semiconductor ecosystem, here on Tuesday.

He will also participate in the conference on Wednesday and attend the CEOs roundtable, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday said.

The three-day conference starting from Tuesday will focus on advancing a robust, resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in India, it said.

It will feature sessions on the progress of the Semicon India programme, semiconductor fab and advanced packaging projects, infrastructure readiness, smart manufacturing, innovations in R&D and artificial intelligence, investment opportunities, and state-level policy implementation, among others.

Additionally, the event will highlight initiatives under the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, the growth of the startup ecosystem, international cooperation and the future roadmap for India's semiconductor sector.

Over 20,750 attendees, including more than 2,500 delegates from over 48 countries, over 150 speakers, including over 50 global leaders, and more than 350 exhibitors will participate in the event, the statement said.

It will also include six countries roundtable discussions, country pavilions and dedicated pavilions for workforce development and startups, among others.

The statement said semicon conferences organised across the world aim to maximise outreach of the technological advancements in the semiconductor domain as well as the policies of various countries to strengthen their semiconductor ecosystem.

"Furthering the prime minister's vision to showcase India as a hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, conferences have been organised at Bengaluru in 2022, at Gandhinagar in 2023 and at Greater Noida in 2024," it said.