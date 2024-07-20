PM Modi to inaugurate World Heritage Committee session

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee here on Sunday, a key event of the UNESCO that India is hosting for the first time from July 21-31.

Director General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay will also attend the inaugural event at Bharat Mandapam, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will address the gathering on the occasion. The meeting will be attended by more than 2,000 delegates from over 150 countries.

In a post on X, the PM said that this event is an "important forum" to exchange views on ways to preserve heritage.

"It's a matter of immense joy that India is hosting the meeting of the World Heritage Committee in New Delhi. This is the first time our nation is hosting this Committee.

"I look forward to attending the programme at 7 PM tomorrow evening. This is an important forum to exchange views on ways to preserve our heritage," he said on the social media platform.

During the session spread over 11 days, proposals for nominating new sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List, state of conservation reports of 124 existing world heritage properties, international assistance and utilisation of the World Heritage Fund, among others, will be discussed, the PMO said in a statement on Saturday.

PTI was the first to report that Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating the 46th session of the WHC at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This WHC session will examine 27 nominations from around the world, including 19 cultural sites, four natural sites, and two mixed sites, according to information shared by the Ministry of Culture.

Out of these, India's nomination 'Moidams' in Assam for the year 2023-24 is set to be examined under the category of cultural property.

"The ICOMOS has recommended favourably for inscription of Moidams which means it fulfils all those parameters," Janhwij Sharma, Additional Director General, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), told reporters on Friday.

India is hosting the World Heritage Committee Meeting for the first time and the venue, Bharat Mandapam, and the area around it has been decked up for the occasion.

A number of side events are also being hosted by India as well as some other countries.

A shopping experience for indigenous craft products is planned, besides excursions and tours and a plan to showcase India's digital expertise.

The Ministry of Tourism has curated exhibitions and so have ministries of railways, mines, electronics and information technology, officials said.

Further, various exhibitions like handlooms and handicrafts will also be set up at Bharat Mandapam to showcase India's art and traditions.

"The Return of Treasures Exhibition will showcase some of the retrieved artefacts brought back to the country. Till date, more than 350 artefacts have been brought back.

"Further, by using the latest AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) technologies, an immersive experience will be offered for three World Heritage Sites of India: Rani ki Vav, Patan, Gujarat; Kailasa Temple, Ellora Caves, Maharashtra; and Hoysala Temple, Halebid, Karnataka," the statement said.

Also, an 'Incredible India' exhibition will be set up to highlight India's rich cultural heritage, age-old civilisation, geographical diversity and tourism destinations along with modern developments in the fields of information technology and infrastructure, the PMO said.

The World Heritage Committee meets once a year and is responsible for managing all matters pertaining to world heritage sites and deciding on sites to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

As of date, 1,199 properties are inscribed by 168 State Parties on the World Heritage List. All matters related to World Heritage Conventions are taken during the Session of the World Heritage Committee, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.

The WHC comprises representatives from 21 State Parties to the World Heritage Convention, elected by the General Assembly of UNESCO. Current members of the WHC include India, Argentina, Belgium, Italy, Ukraine and Vietnam.

India was elected to the 21-member WHC in the 23rd General Assembly in 2021 for four years (2021-2025). This is India's fourth term on the WHC. India was a WHC member earlier for three terms: 1985-1991, 2001-2007 and 2011-2015.

Besides the plenary session at Bharat Mandapam, parallel meetings have also been scheduled at the 46th Session of the WHC, including the World Heritage Young Professionals Forum and World Heritage Site Managers' Forum.

World Heritage Young Professionals Forum running from July 14-23, brings young people and heritage experts together to foster intercultural learning and exchange. It provides youth with opportunities to discover and discuss common preservation concerns and explore new roles in heritage conservation.

The World Heritage Site Managers' Forum is being held from July 18- 25. It focuses on the importance of collaborative and sustainable management practices.

India has 42 properties inscribed on the World Heritage List which include 34 cultural sites, seven natural sites and one mixed heritage site, the statement said.

Twelve sites have been added in the last 10 years which include inscriptions of the Santiniketan (West Bengal) and Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas (Karnataka) during the Extended 45th Session of the WHC held in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) last year.

India is the sixth country on the list and second in the Asia Pacific Region based on the numbers on the World Heritage List. In addition, India has 57 sites on the Tentative List of the World Heritage. PTI KND RT