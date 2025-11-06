PM Modi to inaugurate year-long commemoration of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' on Friday

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday and also release a commemorative stamp and coin.

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at around 9:30 am on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, it added.

"The celebrations will witness Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at around 9:50 AM across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme," the statement said.

The year marks 150 years since "Vande Mataram" was composed.

"Vande Mataram" was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875.

"Vande Mataram" first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath".

The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation, the statement said. PTI ASK RC