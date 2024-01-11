PM Modi to inaugurate youth festival in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik on Friday and will later launch development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in Maharashtra.

In line with his vision to boost people's ease of mobility by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity, Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans-harbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewari-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu', constructed at a cost of over Rs 17,840 crore, a statement said.

Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in December, 2016. It is the longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in India.

The bridge is about 21.8 km long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

It will provide faster connectivity to the Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, the statement said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai, it said.

Among other projects, he will dedicate Phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. Developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore, it will provide drinking water supply to Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh population.

Modi will launch several rail projects as well.

He will inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for Gems and Jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone- Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is first of its kind in India with best available machines in world including 3D metal printing.

This will house a training school for skilling of workforce for this sector, including specially-abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in Gems and Jewellery trade and will help the domestic manufacturing also. The National Youth Festival, the statement said, is organised every year from January 12 to 16. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary falls on January 12. The theme of this year's festival is "Viksit Bharat@ 2047: Yuva ke liye, yuva ke dwara". PTI KR DV DV