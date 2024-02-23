PM Modi to interact with award winners at BHU

Varanasi (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will interact with the winners of the Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at the Banaras Hindu University here.

Advertisment

Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the university. BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary was also present on the occasion.

In his address, Yogi described Modi as the most popular leader of the world.

Modi will present awards to the winners of the Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita, and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita.

Advertisment

The prime minister reached his parliamentary constituency on Thursday night and is scheduled to launch a number of development projects on Friday and address public meetings, officials here said.

The prime minister will perform a 'pooja' and have a 'darshan' at the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali before attending a function to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

An official statement said that in the afternoon, the PM will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi To further enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.

To provide impetus to industrial development in the region, he will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.