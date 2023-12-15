PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' on Saturday via video conference.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Modi will also flag off the Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram during the programme.

"Thousands of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be joined by a large number of Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives," it said.

This will be third such interaction of the prime minister with beneficiaries of the programme.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner. PTI KR CK