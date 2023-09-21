PM Modi to interact with 'Team G20' on Friday

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with "Team G20" at Bharat Mandapam on Friday, his office said.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion and the interaction will be followed by dinner, it added.

The interaction will see the participation of around 3,000 people, who have contributed to the success of the G20 Summit.

It will especially include those who have worked at the ground level to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit. These include functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various ministries, it said.

The interaction will also be attended by ministers and officials of various departments. PTI KR RHL