PM Modi to interact with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries Monday

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Monday via video conferencing, his office said.

Thousands of beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event. The programme will also be joined by Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with the beneficiaries at 12:30 pm on Monday via video conferencing, it said.

He will also address them on the occasion.

Since its launch on November 15 last year, Modi has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country.

These interactions took place four times through video conferencing -- November 30, December 9, December 16 and December 27.

Also, Modi interacted with these beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days - December 17 and 18 - during his visit to Varanasi.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

On January 5, the campaign crossed a major milestone as the number of participants surpassed 10 crore.

On January 5, the campaign crossed a major milestone as the number of participants surpassed 10 crore.

This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the yatra, indicates its profound impact and unmatched ability in uniting people across the nation towards a shared vision of "Viksit Bharat".