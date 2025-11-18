PM Modi to join centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

He will also visit the shrine and 'mahasamadhi' of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.

On this occasion, he will release a commemorative coin and a set of stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Sathya Sai Baba, a PMO statement said.

He will also address the gathering during the programme.

Later, the prime minister will travel to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit.

During the programme, he will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support nine crore farmers across the country. The PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The South India Natural Farming Summit from November 19-21 is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum.

The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India's agricultural future.

It will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies.

The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. PTI SKU DV DV