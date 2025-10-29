PM Modi to join International Aryan Summit to mark 200th anniversary of of Dayanand Saraswati

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Aryan Summit here on Friday as part of the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati.

The summit will bring together representatives from Arya Samaj units across India and abroad, reflecting the universal relevance of Maharshi Dayanand's reformist ideals and the organisation's global outreach.

It will also feature an exhibition titled "150 Golden Years of Service", showcasing Arya Samaj's transformative journey through its contributions in education, social reform, and spiritual upliftment.

The summit forms a key part of the Jyana Jyoti Festival commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and 150 years of Arya Samaj's service to society.

It aims to honour Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's reformist and educational legacy, celebrate 150 years of Arya Samaj's service in education, social reform, and nation-building, and inspire global awareness of Vedic principles and Swadeshi values in alignment with Viksit Bharat 2047, an official statement said.