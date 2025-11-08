PM Modi to join silver jubilee celebrations of Uttarakhand's formation

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will join celebrations in Dehradun that mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand, and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,210 crore in the hill state.

The prime minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address a gathering at the event.

During the programme, Modi will launch various development projects worth over Rs 8,140 crores, including the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crores and the foundation stone laying of projects worth over Rs 7,210 crores.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

He will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that will be inaugurated by the prime minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Modi will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - Song Dam Drinking Water Project which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun and Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, establishment of the Women's Sports College in Champawat, a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.