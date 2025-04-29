PM Modi to launch Amaravati reconstruction work worth Rs 43,000 cr on May 2

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Amaravati reconstruction works worth Rs 43,000 crore here on May 2, said Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Wednesday.

Reviewing the arrangements being made for the PM's visit, the minister exuded confidence that the greenfield capital city will be built in three years.

"The prime minister will launch works (Amaravati reconstruction) worth Rs 43,000 crore. The PM will relaunch Amaravati," said Narayana in an official release.

According to Narayana, the PM is expected to arrive at around 3.25 PM on May 2.

He said 90 per cent of the preparations for the prime minister's visit have been done, and the rest will be completed by Wednesday.

The minister said that the masterplan for Amaravati was crafted with 365 km of trunk roads and 1,500 of layout roads.

Though Rs 41,000 crore work started earlier, along with the payment of Rs 5,000 crore worth bills prior to 2019, Narayana alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not close the previous TDP government's contractors' agreements.

He accused the previous YSRCP government of bringing in reverse tendering and judicial reviews to derail Amaravati.

Narayana said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu interacted with farmers from 29 villages in Amaravati for a couple of hours on Monday to personally invite them for the greenfield capital works relaunch ceremony.

Moreover, he highlighted that the farmers requested the CM to bring Parliamentary legislation on Amaravati for legitimacy. Narayana noted that the CM directed officials to consider this request.