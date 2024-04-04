PM Modi to launch BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in MP through roadshow on Apr 7

Bhopal, Apr 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick-start the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha election campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday by leading a roadshow in Jabalpur constituency, a party leader said.

Advertisment

This will be PM Modi's first visit to Madhya Pradesh after the model code of conduct came into force on March 16.

"The PM will lead a roadshow in Jabalpur on April 7 evening," BJP's city unit president Prabhat Sahu told PTI.

Two days later (on Tuesday), the prime minister will address a public meeting in Balaghat, said Ram Kishore Kavre, chief of the party's Balaghat district unit.

Advertisment

Balaghat, Jabalpur and Chhindwara parliamentary constituencies, located in the Mahakoshal region (south-east) of the state, will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. This region comprises large number of tribal voters.

Balaghat is expected to see a triangular fight with BJP candidate Bharti Pardi, Congress's Samrat Saraswat and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) nominee Kankar Munjare being in the fray, while in Jabalpur, BJP's Ashish Dubey and Congress's Dinesh Yadav are the main contenders.

In 2019, the BJP had won 28 out of the total 29 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, with the exception of the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, which was retained by the Congress. This constituency, which is the home turf of Congress stalwart and former chief minister Kamal Nath, is currently represented by his son Nakul Nath. PTI LAL NP