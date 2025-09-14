PM Modi to launch campaign for strengthening healthcare for women on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on September 17 launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and the 8th 'Poshan Maah', marking a historic step towards strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The initiative is being jointly led by the Union ministries of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Women and Child Development (MoWCD).

The MoHFW will anchor the delivery of preventive, promotive and curative health services through health camps and facilities nationwide, while the MoWCD will integrate 'Poshan Maah' activities with the campaign, mobilise women and adolescent girls through Anganwadi centres, and lead large-scale nutrition counselling and recipe demonstrations, the statement said.

Together, the two ministries will also drive awareness campaigns on anaemia prevention, balanced diets and menstrual hygiene, ensuring that the health and nutrition needs of women and adolescent girls are addressed in a holistic and convergent manner, it said.

The 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' aims to advance the prime minister's vision of health, 'poshan' (nutrition), fitness and a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

This nationwide intensified campaign will strengthen screening, early detection and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis and sickle cell disease. It will also promote maternal, child and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities, the statement said.

At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation, it said.

In a post on X, Union Health Minister J P Nadda underlined that the purpose of the initiative is to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care and awareness.

He appealed to all private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to come forward and be an integral part of this 'Jan Bhagidaari' campaign.

The 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' will be held from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres, district hospitals and other government health facilities across the country, the statement said.

More than 1 lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country, it said.

Daily health camps will be held at government health facilities across the country.

Public representatives, including central and state ministers, and MPs, will join the campaign. ASHA workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Anganwadi workers, self-help groups (SHGs), Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), urban local bodies, MY Bharat volunteers and youth groups are expected to spearhead community mobilisation at the grassroots level, the statement said.

Specialist services, including gynaecology, paediatrics, eye, ENT, dental, dermatology, and psychiatry, will be mobilised through medical colleges, district hospitals, central government institutions, and private hospitals, it said.

Central government institutions such as AIIMS, defence and railway hospitals, ESIC hospitals, CGHS centres and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) will complement these efforts, ensuring specialist services and continuity of care reach the last mile. Several private sector health facilities have also offered to support the initiative. This is expected to expand the scale, quality and outreach of the initiative, it added.

Alongside the MoWCD, several other ministries will extend strong support to the campaign, according to the statement.

The Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj will mobilise women through SHGs and PRIs.

The Ministry of Education will coordinate with schools and higher educational institutions while the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will coordinate with MY Bharat volunteers to strengthen health awareness and outreach.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs will help in the outreach to tribal communities. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, will also extend support in respect of 'divyangjan'.

Further, ministries of Defence, Railways, Labour and Employment, Ayush, Heavy Industries and Home Affairs, etc. will organise health camps in their respective medical institutions.