PM Modi to launch development initiatives as part of 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark his birthday

New Delhi: Launch of a host of welfare and development initiatives on Wednesday by the BJP and its governments at the Centre and in states will mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will kick off a fortnight-long nationwide health and nutrition campaign from Madhya Pradesh.

Modi will launch the "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar" and the eighth National Nutritional Month from Dhar. He will unveil several other development initiatives and address a public meeting, an official statement said.

"More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide," it said.

The BJP's organisation will hold many such initiatives, including blood donation and health camps, across the country.

The programmes are part of the "Sewa Pakhwada" that the ruling party is observing between September 17 and October 2, which is Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, to celebrate the birthday of its leader whose stewardship has taken the BJP to new highs and made it a dominant political force for over a decade.

Swadeshi fairs to promote made-in-India goods, "Modi Vikas Marathon", drawing contests on Viksit Bharat, interaction with intellectuals, blood donation and medical camps, and cleanliness campaigns will be held through the period across the country with the involvement of the party's organisation, central government or the states where it is in power.

Home Minister Amit Shah will launch several such initiatives in the national capital.

In Dhar, Modi will also transfer funds under the "Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana" directly into the bank accounts of nearly 10 lakh eligible women and also unveil the "Suman Sakhi Chatbot" to raise awareness on maternal and child health. The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services, the statement said.

As part of a campaign against sickle cell anaemia, Modi will give the 10 millionth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card in the state.

Under "Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan", Modi will launch an exercise in the state that will symbolise the confluence of tribal pride and the spirit of nation-building. The initiative will include a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions, focusing on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood enhancement, sanitation, water conservation and environmental protection, the statement said.

In line with his 5F Vision – Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, the prime minister will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar.

Spread over more than 2,150 acres, the park will be equipped with world-class facilities, including a common effluent treatment plant, solar power plant, modern roads among others, making it an ideal industrial township.

The statement said it will also significantly benefit the cotton growers in the region by enhancing farmers’ income by providing better value for their produce.

Various textile companies have committed investment proposals worth over Rs 23,140 crore, paving the way for new industries and large-scale employment. It will generate nearly 3 lakh employment opportunities while significantly boosting exports.

The prime minister has often taken up development initiatives on his birthday. He was in Odisha last year, during which he had launched the state government's flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects.

Meanwhile, in Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, the municipal corporation will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 111 crore, Mayor Ashok Tiwari said.

Delhi government will launch 500 creches for children of women working as labourers in the city on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday on September 17, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

In Maharashtra, the BJP plans to organise more than one lakh cataract surgeries and eye check-ups of at least 10 lakh people and distribute spectacles to the needy during a drive from September 17 to October 2, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan said.

The Odisha government is planning to plant 75 lakh saplings on Wednesday, the state's Additional Chief Secretary of Forest Satyabrat Sahu said.