PM Modi to launch development projects, flag off four new trains in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in the Kerala state capital on Friday to launch various developmental projects and flag off new train services in the poll-bound state, with the BJP planning a grand welcome, including a massive road show, for him.

Modi will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to that, he will lay the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram and launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card -- UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility.

Besides these, he will also lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology here and inaugurate the new Poojappura Head Post Office.

As this is Modi's first visit after the BJP won the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, ending over four decades of Left rule, the party has planned a massive road show from the Thampanoor overbridge to the Putharikandam Maidan where the PM will address around 25,000 workers who are expected to be gathered there to greet him. PTI HMP KH