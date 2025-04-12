PM Modi to launch development projects in Haryana on Ambedkar birth anniversary

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development initiatives in Haryana on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Bhim Rao Ambedkar, an iconic figure known for his role in Dalit emancipation and preparing the Constitution.

The prime minister will flag off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building at the Hisar airport. He will also address a public meeting, a statement said.

Later, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Yamuna Nagar and address a public meeting.

In line with his commitment to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to all, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the Maharaja Agrasen airport in Hisar worth over Rs 410 crore, the statement said.

It will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal and an ATC building. He will also flag off the first flight from Hisar to Ayodhya.

Scheduled flights from Hisar to Ayodhya (twice weekly), and three flights in a week to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh, this development will mark a significant leap in Haryana's aviation connectivity, it said.

Boosting power infrastructure in the region, Modi will lay the foundation stone of a 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant at YamunaNagar.

This unit, spread across 233 acres and worth around Rs 8,470 crore, will significantly boost Haryana's energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Taking forward the vision of 'Gobardhan' (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), Modi will lay the foundation stone of a compressed biogas plant in Mukarabpur, in Yamuna Nagar.

The plant will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management, while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation, it said.

Modi will also inaugurate the 14.4 km Rewari Bypass project, worth around Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.