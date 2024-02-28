PM Modi to launch, inaugurate projects worth Rs 17,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Feb 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch or inaugurate development projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday through video link, an official said here.

During the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' program, the prime minister will virtually lay the foundation stones or dedicate to the nation several projects in key sectors such as irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal and industry, he said.

Modi will also launch the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh on the occasion, the official said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stones of irrigation projects worth more than Rs 5,500 crore including the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Basaniya Multipurpose Project.

The projects would benefit more than 75,000 hectares of agricultural land in Dindori, Anuppur and Mandla districts besides augmenting power supply and drinking water supply in the region.

The prime minister will also inaugurate Parasdoh Micro Irrigation project and Aulliya Micro irrigation project, collectively worth more than Rs 800 crore. The two projects will irrigate 26,000 hectares of land in Betul and Khandwa districts, the official said.

Three railway projects, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 2,200 crore, will be inaugurated by the PM. These are: A third line on Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi-Jakhlaun and Dhaura -Agasod route, gauge conversion project in New Sumaoli-Jora Alapur railway line, and Powarkheda-Jujharpur rail line flyover.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones of industrial projects worth about Rs 1,000 crore across the BJP-ruled state. These include a Mega Leather, Footwear and Accessories Cluster at Sitapur in Morena district, Plug and Play Park for garment industry in Indore, Industrial Park Mandsaur (Jaggakhedi Phase-2), and upgradation of Industrial Park Pithampur in Dhar district, the official said.

Besides, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation coal sector projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore including the Jayant OCP CHP Silo, NCL Singrauli, and Dudhichua OCP CHP-Silo.

Modi will also lay the foundation stones for six power substations in Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara and Narmadapuram districts.

These substations will cater to the districts of Bhopal, Panna, Raisen, Chhindwara, Narmadapuram, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Harda and Sehore besides the Mandideep industrial area, the official said.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for various projects worth about Rs 880 crore under AMRUT 2.0 and other schemes for augmentation and strengthening of water supply systems in several districts, and inaugurate a project for augmenting water supply in Khargone.

The Cyber Tehsil project is aimed at facilitating "paperless, faceless," end-to-end online disposal of mutation of sale-purchase of complete khasra (land record) and record correction in revenue records, the official said.

The project, to be implemented across all 55 districts of the state, will also provide a single revenue court for entire Madhya Pradesh. Certified final orders will be made available to applicants through email/ WhatsApp.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of several key road projects during the program, the official said. PTI MAS KRK