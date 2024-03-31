PM Modi to launch LS poll campaign in Bihar on April 4

Patna, Mar 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle in Bihar on April 4 with a rally in Jamui, where voting will be held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

The announcement was made by Chirag Paswan, BJP's junior alliance partner, a second-term MP from Jamui who has now shifted base, passing over the mantle to brother-in-law Arun Bharti.

In a post on X, Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), said: "It is a matter of immense pride for our workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching his Lok Sabha campaign in Bihar from Jamui".

Paswan, who will contest from Hajipur, his late father Ram Vilas Paswan's pocket borough, also shared a poster with the PM's image printed alongside that of Bharti, who is making his electoral debut.

"I take this opportunity to thank the prime minister on behalf of the people of Jamui. We are confident that under his leadership, the NDA will bag all 40 seats in Bihar, and achieve the target of 400 plus,” said Paswan.

His party is contesting five seats in Bihar, where the BJP will be fielding candidates in 17 constituencies, followed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which will be fighting 16. One seat each has gone to former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and ex-Union minister Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha. PTI NAC RBT