PM Modi to launch multiple development projects across sectors in Rajasthan

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development projects across railways, roadways, power, water, and new and renewable energy sectors during his visit to Bikaner in Rajasthan on Thursday.

An official statement said Modi will also inaugurate 103 redeveloped 'Amrit Stations' in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories, which have been built at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore, besides launching other development projects costing over Rs 26,000 crore.

The prime minister will inaugurate the redeveloped Deshnoke Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag-off Bikaner-Mumbai express train. He will then lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore and also address a public function in Palana, the statement said.

In line with Modi's commitment to constantly improve and enhance the rail infrastructure in the country, it said over 1,300 stations are being redeveloped with modern facilities, designed to reflect regional architecture and enhance passenger amenities under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Deshnoke railway station, serving pilgrims and tourists visiting the Karni Mata temple among others, is inspired with temple architecture and arch and column theme. Begumpet railway station in Telangana is inspired by the architecture of the Kakatiya empire, while Thawe station in Bihar incorporates various murals and art works representing Maa Thawewali, one of the 52 Shakti Peethas and depicting Madhubani paintings.

The statement said Indian Railways is marching towards 100 per cent electrification of its network, making railway operations more efficient and environment friendly.

In line with this, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Churu-Sadulpur rail line (58 km) and dedicate to the nation Suratgarh-Phalodi (336 km), Phulera-Degana (109 km), Udaipur-Himmatnagar (210 km), Phalodi-Jaisalmer (157 km) and Samdari-Barmer (129 km) rail line electrification.

In a major boost to road infrastructure in the state, Modi will lay the foundation stone for construction of three vehicle underpasses, widening and strengthening of national highways. He will also dedicate seven roadways projects in Rajasthan.

Furthering the vision of electricity for all and green and clean energy, the statement said, Modi will lay the foundation stone of power projects, including solar projects at Bikaner and Nawa in Didwana Kuchaman, and transmission systems among several other projects.

He will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate 25 important state government projects across Rajasthan to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, power supply, health services, and water availability in the state, it said.