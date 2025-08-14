PM Modi to launch National Natural Farming Mission on Aug 23: Chouhan

Bhopal, Aug 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Natural Farming Mission at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in New Delhi on August 23, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan said on Thursday.

After a meeting with state agriculture ministers via video conferencing, Chouhan told reporters here, “The National Natural Farming Mission was also discussed. Prime Minister Modi will launch it at ICAR in Pusa (Delhi) on August 23,” he said.

The National Natural Farming Mission is aimed at improving soil health and restoring ecosystems, and reducing input costs to the farmer to achieve greater climate resilience.

In November last year, the Modi government had approved the mission as a centrally sponsored scheme. The outlay for this scheme till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26) is Rs 2,481 crore, including the Centre’s share of Rs 1,584 crore and Rs 897 crore by the states.

Chouhan said this year has seen a bumper crop, with the country setting new records in the production of wheat and paddy. There has also been a significant increase in the production of soybeans and groundnuts, he said.

“The concern is now about Rabi crops, so a comprehensive action plan was discussed with the state agriculture ministers,” he said.

During the upcoming Rabi season, a ‘Rabi Sammelan’ will be organised in Delhi on September 15-16, and a ‘Developed Agriculture Sankalp Abhiyan’, which will be run as ‘Vijay Parv’, will be held in the country from October 3 to 18, he said.

Chouhan said, “This time we will make a new record in the (production of) Rabi crops.” The Union minister said that to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, the states have been asked to intensify efforts.

He said that during these events, an action plan for the agriculture sector will be made for the next five years, and suggestions will also be taken from progressive farmers and experts. PTI MAS NR