Chennai (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the NDA's poll campaign for the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu at suburban Madurathakam on Friday.

NDA leaders, including the major constituent, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, will participate in the mega poll rally in which Modi is likely to set the tone and tenor for a high decibel campaign against the ruling DMK dispensation in the state.

"This marks the beginning of the NDA’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu under the leadership and guidance of PM Modi ji and Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami ji. It is also the first step towards ending the DMK’s corruption-ridden government and ushering in good governance, opportunities and prosperity for every section. This time, NDA will shine in Tamil Nadu," BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal said in a post on the social media platform 'X.'

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in Maduranthakam, located about 87 km from here, in view of Modi's visit.

A helicopter landing area has been readied to facilitate the Prime Minister to land in the neighbouring Chengalpattu district, where Madranthakam is situated, a police official said.