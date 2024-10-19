PM Modi to launch numerous development projects from Varanasi

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over Rs 6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday, his office said.

Advertisment

The PMO in a statement that Modi will also inaugurate RJ Sankara Eye Hospital, in the holy town. It will provide comprehensive consultation and treatment for various eye conditions.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for expansion of airport runway and construction of a new terminal building and allied works of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, costing around Rs 2,870 crore all told.

He will lay the foundation stone of new civil enclave at Agra airport worth more than Rs 570 crore, at Darbhanga airport worth around Rs 910 crore, and at Bagdogra airport worth around Rs 1,550 crore, it said.

Advertisment

The prime minister will inaugurate new terminal buildings of airports in Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur being constructed at the cost of more than Rs 220 crore.

The combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to more than 2.3 crore passengers annually.

The designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of the region, the statement said.

Advertisment

Among other projects, Modi will inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex worth over Rs 210 crore under Khelo India scheme and the Smart City mission.

The project includes construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas.

Modi will also inaugurate a 100-bed girls' and boys' hostel and a public pavilion at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur, it said.

Advertisment

He will inaugurate tourism development projects in Buddhism-related areas in Sarnath. These enhancements include the construction of pedestrian-friendly streets, new sewer lines and upgraded drainage system, and a zone with modern designer vending carts to promote local handicraft vendors.

Modi will also inaugurate initiatives like tourism development works at Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple, and beautification and redevelopment of parks, the statement added. PTI KR VN VN