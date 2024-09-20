PM Modi to launch online vaccine management portal U-WIN in October: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch online vaccine management portal U-WIN, currently operational on a pilot basis, in October, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Friday.

The portal has been developed to maintain a permanent digital record of vaccination and medicines of pregnant women as well as children from birth up to the age of 17, he said.

Nadda, addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third Modi government, also said the expanded Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) would include all people aged 70 and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

To be launched in October, the expanded scheme will benefit an estimated six crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households, he added.

He also listed several other achievements during the Modi government's third term. PTI PLB SZM