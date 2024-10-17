PM Modi to launch projects in Varanasi on Sunday

Varanasi, Oct 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in his parliamentary constituency on October 20, officials said here on Thursday.

Multi-layer security arrangements are being put in place for the PM's visit during which he will also address two public gatherings.

Dilip Patel, president of the BJP's Kashi region, said, "According to the tentative schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Babatpur Airport around 12:30 PM on October 20. From there, he will head to Shankara Nethralaya on Ring Road to inaugurate the hospital. He will inspect the facility and address around 1,000 attendees invited by the hospital trust." Following this, the PM will travel by road to the Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Sigra, where he will inaugurate a sports complex. He is expected to launch and lay the foundation for several other projects during his visit. The PM will depart for Delhi around 6 PM after the events.

Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, said the inauguration of Shankara Nethralaya will benefit not only Varanasi but also people from Purvanchal and Bihar.

"During his visit, the PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects, including the Babatpur Airport terminal and other airport-related initiatives totalling worth Rs 1,300 crore," Sharma added.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said that preparations are underway for the PM's visit.

"Arrangements are being made to ensure that the public faces no inconvenience during the PM's visit. We are planning to minimise walking distances for attendees," he said.

He added that a foolproof security plan has been established for the visit, with multiple layers of security in place.

"Around 5,000 police personnel, including ATS and SPG officers, will be deployed during the visit. Surveillance will also be conducted using drones. Plainclothes police women and officers will be stationed at the venue," Agarwal said.

Traffic arrangements are being designed to prevent congestion, ensuring that attendees can reach the venue by vehicle, he added.

PM Modi has been representing Varanasi as its Lok Sabha MP since 2014.