PM Modi to launch projects of Rs 284 crore at Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Wednesday

Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects as well as tourist attractions worth Rs 284 crore during his visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on October 30.

Modi will visit Ekta Nagar in Narmada district on October 30 and 31 to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations, said a state government release.

Modi will inaugurate new projects, including a sub-district hospital, smart bus stops, a 4 MW solar project, and two ICU-on-wheels during his visit to Ekta Nagar on October 30, the state government said.

The 50-bed sub-district hospital was built with Rs 22 crore investment. It houses a trauma centre, gynaecological operating theatre, minor operating theatre, CT scan, ICU, labour room, special ward, physiotherapy ward, medical store, and an ambulance, as per the release.

The Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority (SoUADTGA) is developing 10 smart bus stops and 10 pick-up stands for tourists in Ekta Nagar, with phase 1 set to be inaugurated by the PM on Wednesday.

Traffic circles have been constructed at Ekta Nagar and nearby areas for Rs 2.58 crore to improve traffic management and enhance aesthetics.

Other facilities to be inaugurated include push-button pedestrian crossings, car charging points, and a running track for State Reserve Police force personnel.

As many as 24 sculptures crafted by renowned sculptors will be installed at 24 locations to enhance the beauty of Ekta Nagar. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the walkways from Bus Bay to Viewpoint-1 and from Ekta Dwar (Ekta Gate) to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan (Phase-1), the release said.

Tourists will also experience the expansion of the Miyawaki Forest and the beautification of Helipad Road. Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a 4 MW solar project, developed for Rs 23.26 crore, to promote renewable energy.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 75 crore sewage treatment plant at Ekta Nagar to manage sewage disposal of around 4,000 homes, government quarters, and other hospitality establishments.

In addition, foundation stones will be laid for the Fire Staff Residential Quarters and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Centre.

The Experience Centre will showcase the dam's operations and its transformative impact through six galleries focused on vision, creation, knowledge, influence, progress, and energy.

Furthermore, the PM would lay the foundation stone for a bonsai garden aimed at promoting sustainable development and biodiversity conservation, the state government said.

In view of the 2023 floods in the Narmada river, the protection wall near the Cactus Garden will be extended to strengthen flood defence mechanisms while also creating a riverfront, food stalls, and walkways for visitors, said the release.

The development of the jetty will further enhance transportation options.

Additionally, since the area planned for the hospitality district in Garudeshwar was drowned during the floods, it has been decided to raise the land level at an investment of over Rs 60 crore to protect it from future flooding. PTI PJT NSK