PM Modi to launch projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore in Varanasi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore for Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Saturday.

A statement said the projects cater to several sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and cultural heritage, and are aimed at achieving holistic urban transformation, cultural rejuvenation, improved connectivity and an enhanced quality of life in Varanasi.

Modi will inaugurate projects to widen and strengthen the Varanasi-Bhadohi and Chhitauni-Shool Tankeshwar roads, and construct a rail overbridge at Hardattpur to ease congestion on the Mohan Sarai-Adalpura Road.

He will lay the foundation stone for comprehensive road widening and strengthening across multiple rural and urban corridors, including Dalmandi, Lahartara-Kotwa, Gangapur, Babatpur, and rail overbridges at level crossing 22C and Khalispur Yard, the statement said.

Strengthening the power infrastructure in the region, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for various initiatives under the Smart Distribution Project and undergrounding of electrical infrastructure worth more than Rs 880 crore.

In a major boost to tourism, Modi will inaugurate the redevelopment project of eight riverfront "kuccha ghats", development works at Kalika Dham, beautification of the pond and the ghat at Rangildas Kutiya, Shivpur, and the restoration and water purification of Durgakund.

He will lay the foundation stone for restoration work at the Kardameshwar Mahadev temple, development of Karkhiyaon, the birthplace of several freedom fighters, city facility centres in the Sarnath, Rishi Mandvi and Ramnagar zones, redevelopment of Munshi Premchand's ancestral house in Lamahi and upgrading it into a museum.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the development of the Urban Miyawaki Forest at Kanchanpur and the redevelopment and beautification of Shaheed Udyan and 21 other parks.

The other projects will include upgrading 53 school buildings within the municipal boundary, constructing a new district library and rejuvenating government high schools at Jakhini.

Furthering his vision for world-class sports infrastructure in Varanasi, the prime minister will inaugurate a synthetic hockey turf at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium.

Enhancing facilities for law-enforcement personnel, he will inaugurate a 300-capacity multipurpose hall at Pradeshik Armed Constabulary (PAC), Ramnagar and lay the foundation stone for Quick Response Team (QRT) barracks.

He will also release the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN. An amount of more than Rs 20,500 crore will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of over 9.7 crore farmers across the country. With this release, the total disbursement under the scheme since its inception will surpass Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

A number of other projects related to health and water bodies will be unveiled as well. PTI KR RC