PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam on Feb 4

Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam on Saturday on a two-day tour during which he will roll out a series of projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said Modi's flight will land at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati around 7:30 pm on Saturday, and he would then proceed towards the Koinadhora State Guest House.

"He will meet the BJP state core committee members," the CM said.

On Sunday, Modi will address a public meeting at 11:30 am at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara here, where many state and central projects will be inaugurated, Sarma said.

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), a six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, upgradation of the Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

The second edition of ‘Asom Mala’ roads will also be kicked off by the prime minister. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore, Sarma said.

Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore, he said.

"The PM will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed for Rs 578 crore and a Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati. He will inaugurate the newly constructed road in Jamuguri, too, which was developed at an expenditure of Rs 592 crore," Sarma said. PTI TR RBT