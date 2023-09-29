PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 21,500 cr in Telangana on Oct 1 and 3

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating or laying the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 21,566 crore during his tour to Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana on October 1 and 3, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Reddy in a press conference said that during his Mahabubnagar trip Modi would launch projects worth Rs 13,545 crore, while in Nizamabad he would either launch or inaugurate projects of Rs 8,021 crore.

Modi will address public meetings in both places after launching the projects.

Speaking about various infrastructure projects, Reddy, who is also the Telangana BJP president, said the Centre has spent Rs 9 lakh crore in the past nine years on them after Modi became PM.

He alleged that due to the laxity of the ruling BRS government in Telangana, some of the projects could not take off as the state did not hand over the required land.

Attacking the BRS, the BJP leader said it is ridiculous that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government, which did not have a women minister in its previous stint, is now talking about the Women’s Reservation Bill.

He dismissed the allegations of BRS leaders that the Centre would fix meters on agriculture pump sets and said the union power minister had earlier clarified that there was no such move.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Santi Kumari on Friday held a review meeting with senior officials on PM Modi’s visit to Nizamabad on October 3.

Modi will be virtually inaugurating an 800 megawatt power project built by NTPC on that day, an official release said. PTI GDK ANE