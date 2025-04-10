PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 3,880 cr during Varanasi visit on Apr 11

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on April 11, where he will address a public gathering and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said among the projects to be inaugurated are schemes focused on rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new Anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a transit hostel at the Police Lines and police barracks in Ramnagar and four rural roads, he said.

Focusing on urban development, Modi will inaugurate projects at Shastri Ghat and Samne Ghat, along with various beautification projects carried out by the Railways and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA).

Among the projects for which foundation stones will be laid, 25 are worth Rs 2,250 crore, with a major focus on strengthening the city's electricity infrastructure. This includes the construction of 15 new substations, installation of new transformers, and laying of 1,500 km of new power lines.

A new 220 kV substation will also come up near Chaukaghat, aiming to provide a 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply.

Sharma said infrastructure projects related to the airport are also on the agenda, including the laying of a tunnel for its expansion.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for three new flyovers as well as various road widening initiatives and school renovation work and two stadiums in Shivpur and UP College.

Modi will also address a public meeting in Rohaniya's Mehndiganj.

Considering the summer heat and traffic, Modi's event will be held on the Ring Road, outside the city limits, to ensure ease of access for the rural population. The event will take place in the morning, allowing attendees to return home before afternoon, he said.

Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and ADG Security Raghuveer Lal informed during a pre-briefing at the Cantt camp office that six SPs, eight additional SPs, 33 COs, and around 4,000 personnel from police, PAC, and paramilitary forces will be deployed for the prime minister’s security.

Entry to the event venue will be strictly after proper checking and frisking, including on VIP routes. Temporary parking zones will be made near the event site.

Rooftop deployment will be ensured along the VIP route and surrounding areas, with surveillance through CCTV and drone cameras.

Police personnel have been instructed to avoid using mobile phones at duty points and to report in full uniform with ID and duty cards. Stringent adherence to PM's security protocol has been mandated, and ropes will be used to control the crowd.

The police have also been directed to maintain polite behaviour with attendees, officials said.

BJP City President Pradeep Agrahari said that the PM will stay in Varanasi for about two and a half hours.

"Party workers will welcome the PM by blowing conches, drums and showering flowers at many places. Hoarding and posters have been put up in the city to welcome him," he said.